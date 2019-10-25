Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) to Buy

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.25 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.58% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Liquidity Services, Inc. employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. The company operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. Their superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 10,000 clients worldwide. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LQDT. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. Liquidity Services has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $9.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.61.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $56.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.17 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liquidity Services will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Sam Guzman sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $59,144.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

