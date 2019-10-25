Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) to Buy

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $59.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.42% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a private mortgage insurance company. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. Essent Group Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of ESNT opened at $52.48 on Wednesday. Essent Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $53.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.73.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.34% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $211.89 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 2,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $126,216.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,279,732.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $94,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,787.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,381 shares of company stock valued at $414,217 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Essent Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Essent Group in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Essent Group in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

