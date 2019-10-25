Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) to “Buy”

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BankFinancial Corporation is the holding company for BankFinancial, F.S.B., a full-service, community-oriented savings bank providing financial services to individuals, families and businesses through eighteen full-service banking offices, located in Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will Counties, Illinois. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BFIN. ValuEngine raised BankFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of BankFinancial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of BFIN stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $12.46. The company had a trading volume of 12,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,696. The stock has a market cap of $189.41 million, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.37. BankFinancial has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $16.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average of $13.33.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 million. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 19.87%. Analysts anticipate that BankFinancial will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Oneill sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $36,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,929.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 11.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in BankFinancial by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 180,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 15,132 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BankFinancial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in BankFinancial by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 33,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BankFinancial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,842,000 after acquiring an additional 27,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

