Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) to Buy

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

ARAV has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aravive in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Aravive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price target on shares of Aravive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

Aravive stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.26. Aravive has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 11.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aravive will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay Shepard sold 4,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $27,307.28. 39.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aravive by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aravive by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aravive by 13.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 18,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Aravive by 20.0% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 307,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 51,197 shares during the last quarter. 28.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

