Zacks Investment Research Upgrades American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) to “Hold”

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American River Bankshares is the parent company of American River Bank, a regional bank in Northern California with 10 full service branches in Sacramento, Sonoma, Placer and Amador Counties as well as two loan production offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bank specializes in giving business owners more REACH by offering financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and lending solutions such as secured and unsecured lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, payroll and merchant card services. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit AmericanRiverBank.com. “

Get American River Bankshares alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of American River Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of AMRB traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $14.85. 1,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,841. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.24 million, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07. American River Bankshares has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $15.65.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 million. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 6.58%. Research analysts forecast that American River Bankshares will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American River Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in American River Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in American River Bankshares by 3.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 330,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in American River Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in American River Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. 49.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American River Bankshares (AMRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American River Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American River Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.