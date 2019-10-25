Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) to Buy

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.98% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Amarin Corporation plc is a global pharmaceutical group which develops innovative pharmaceutical products across a range of therapeutic areas utilizing its proprietary advanced oral and transdermal drug delivery technologies. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMRN. Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 target price on Amarin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Leerink Swann set a $26.00 price objective on Amarin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amarin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.27.

NASDAQ AMRN traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.67. The stock had a trading volume of 234,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,219,541. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -42.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.50. Amarin has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $23.91.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.54 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 111.75% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. Amarin’s revenue was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amarin will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lars Ekman sold 91,016 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,366,150.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amarin by 23,330.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Amarin by 166.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amarin by 66.7% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in Amarin by 45.5% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 3,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

