Zacks Investment Research Lowers NRC Group (NYSEAMERICAN:NRCG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NRC Group (NYSEAMERICAN:NRCG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NRC Group Holdings Corp. is a provider of comprehensive environmental, compliance and waste management services to the marine and rail transportation, general industrial and energy markets. NRC Group Holdings Corp., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. III, is based in NY, United States. “

Get NRC Group alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded NRC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

NYSEAMERICAN:NRCG opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. NRC Group has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $13.13.

NRC Group (NYSEAMERICAN:NRCG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $121.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.60 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NRC Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NRC Group by 250.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of NRC Group during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NRC Group during the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of NRC Group during the second quarter worth approximately $296,000.

NRC Group Company Profile

NRC Group Holdings Corp. provides various environmental, compliance, and waste management services. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Environmental Services, Sprint, Domestic Standby Services, and International Services. It provides industrial cleaning, hazardous waste packaging and management, waste transportation and disposal, salvage support, petroleum storage tank cleaning and removal, pipeline repair, land and marine based emergency response, specialized equipment rental, site remediation, and marine cleaning and marine services.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NRC Group (NRCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NRC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.