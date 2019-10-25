Zacks Investment Research Lowers HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HCI Group, Inc. is a holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries. It is engaged in diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, information technology, real estate and reinsurance. The company, through its largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance. Its insurance product includes property and casualty homeowners insurance, condominium-owners’ insurance and tenants insurance to individuals owning property. HCI Group, Inc., formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc., is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. “

Get HCI Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HCI Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

HCI Group stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.17. The stock had a trading volume of 53,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,962. The company has a market capitalization of $338.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.35. HCI Group has a one year low of $36.72 and a one year high of $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.26 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 7.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

In other HCI Group news, CFO James Mark Harmsworth sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $226,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Featured Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HCI Group (HCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.