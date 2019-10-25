Zacks Investment Research Lowers Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) to Sell

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CREDIT SUISSE GROUP and Winterthur offer investment products, private banking and financial advisory services, as well as insurance and pension solutions. Credit Suisse First Boston provides securities underwriting, sales and trading, financial advisory, investment research, venture capital and asset management services. Because they specialize in gaining a deep understanding of their clients’ financial needs, they know that no one’s needs are two-dimensional. 360° Choice. “

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CS. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.90 target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The company has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 31.8% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter worth $113,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 26.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 33,839 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter worth $169,000. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Credit Suisse Group (CS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.