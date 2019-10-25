Zacks Investment Research Lowers BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised BP Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BP Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.14.

Shares of BPMP stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.89. 7,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,377. BP Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 9.43 and a quick ratio of 9.43. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 47.91% and a net margin of 122.39%. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.336 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a boost from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 101.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BP Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $546,000. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BP Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $723,000. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

