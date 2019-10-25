Zacks Investment Research Lowers Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Banner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Banner from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Banner from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stephens reissued a hold rating on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of BANR traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.98. The company had a trading volume of 12,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,304. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Banner has a 1-year low of $48.50 and a 1-year high of $64.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Banner had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $137.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banner will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.10%.

In other Banner news, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $27,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia D. Purcell sold 2,039 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $110,493.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,039 shares of company stock worth $168,078. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Banner by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banner by 1.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Banner by 6.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Banner by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Banner by 0.3% during the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 104,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

