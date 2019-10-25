Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kadant (NYSE:KAI) to Hold

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kadant Inc. is a leading supplier of a range of products and systems for the global papermaking and paper-recycling industries, including de-inking systems, stock-preparation equipment, water-management systems, and papermaking accessories. Through its majority-owned Thermo Fibergen subsidiary, the company also develops and commercializes composite building materials produced from natural fiber and recycled plastic. Kadant is a public subsidiary of Thermo Electron Corporation.(Press Release) “

Get Kadant alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KAI. Barrington Research set a $107.00 price target on Kadant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.36.

NYSE:KAI opened at $86.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.29. Kadant has a twelve month low of $76.44 and a twelve month high of $103.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $177.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.67 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John M. Albertine sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total transaction of $400,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,042.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $340,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,539 shares of company stock worth $1,681,261 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 6,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 61,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadant (KAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.