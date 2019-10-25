Zacks Investment Research Downgrades City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

CIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:CIO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.39. The company had a trading volume of 18,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.45. City Office REIT has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $14.50.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $41.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.17 million. City Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that City Office REIT will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.04%.

In other news, Director John Sweet purchased 2,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $25,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,905.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the second quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 31.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 12.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

