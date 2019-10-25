Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beyond Meat Inc. is a food company. It manufactures, markets and sells plant-based meat products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love and The Cookout Classic brand names. Beyond Meat Inc. is based in El Segundo, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an underperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Beyond Meat from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $188.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $182.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.36.

NASDAQ BYND traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.69. The stock had a trading volume of 129,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 7.90. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $239.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.96.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $67.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 24,574 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,931,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 64,452 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $10,312,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 821,957 shares of company stock worth $127,169,948.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth $88,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth $6,571,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth $228,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth $709,000. 9.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

