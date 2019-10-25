Zacks: Brokerages Set $1.30 Target Price for ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL)

ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $1.30 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.05 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given ReneSola an industry rank of 95 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SOL shares. ValuEngine upgraded ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ReneSola in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of NYSE SOL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.51. 24,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,499. The company has a market cap of $58.73 million, a PE ratio of 151.00 and a beta of 2.04. ReneSola has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ReneSola will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ReneSola stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.01% of ReneSola worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

