Zacks: Brokerages Expect Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) to report earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.63). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.88). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to ($2.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05).

Several analysts have commented on TPTX shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.56.

Shares of TPTX stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 32.35 and a current ratio of 32.35. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $58.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.40.

In other news, CEO Athena Countouriotis purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $450,000.00. Also, CFO Yi Larson purchased 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 189,999 shares of company stock valued at $8,549,955.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

