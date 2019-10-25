Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Sunrun reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,450%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $1.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JMP Securities set a $26.00 price objective on Sunrun and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on Sunrun and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.19.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 728,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.52 per share, for a total transaction of $11,310,944.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $138,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,866.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,901,706 shares of company stock valued at $93,209,033 and sold 79,822 shares valued at $1,343,199. 9.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Sunrun by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,603 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at $1,929,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 5.8% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 157,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 8,644 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 30.0% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Sunrun by 30.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 736,738 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,307,000 after buying an additional 173,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.67. 1,199,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,598. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.76.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

