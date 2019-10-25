Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Stericycle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.76. Stericycle reported earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stericycle.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.27). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $845.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on SRCL. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Stericycle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 78.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter worth $62,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 441.2% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SRCL traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.43. The stock had a trading volume of 25,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,039. Stericycle has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $58.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average is $48.73.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stericycle (SRCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.