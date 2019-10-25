Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Stericycle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.76. Stericycle reported earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stericycle.
Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.27). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $845.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 78.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter worth $62,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 441.2% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.
NASDAQ:SRCL traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.43. The stock had a trading volume of 25,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,039. Stericycle has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $58.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average is $48.73.
Stericycle Company Profile
Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.
