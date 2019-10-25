Zacks: Brokerages Expect Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $306.67 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) will announce $306.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Denbury Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $303.90 million to $311.10 million. Denbury Resources posted sales of $394.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury Resources will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Denbury Resources.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $343.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DNR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Denbury Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $2.00 price target on Denbury Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $1.00 price objective on Denbury Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Denbury Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNR. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Denbury Resources by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 361,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new position in shares of Denbury Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new position in shares of Denbury Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 63,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 1,307.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,167,209 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after buying an additional 4,800,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DNR opened at $1.06 on Friday. Denbury Resources has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 3.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.41.

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

