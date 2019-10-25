Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to Announce -$0.22 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 237.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.39 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stephens set a $36.00 price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Maxim Group set a $44.00 price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,000.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $31.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $416.91 million, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.87. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $36.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

