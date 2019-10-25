Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Brokerages expect Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) to post ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Pacific Biosciences of California posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $24.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.27 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 140.68% and a negative return on equity of 106.36%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PACB. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Pacific Biosciences of California presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 211.1% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 160.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.13. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $7.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

