Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Ooma posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.64 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 46.20% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OOMA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ooma from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America cut Ooma from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut Ooma from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

In other Ooma news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $51,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 21,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $265,837.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,500 shares of company stock valued at $901,091. 10.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ooma in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ooma in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Ooma in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ooma stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $11.34. 32,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,478. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Ooma has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.02.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

