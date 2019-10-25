Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.12). Aptose Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.68). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aptose Biosciences.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01.

APTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Aptose Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

APTO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.07. The stock had a trading volume of 228,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,159. The firm has a market cap of $101.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.70. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $3.13. The company has a current ratio of 11.27, a quick ratio of 11.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTO. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $572,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $572,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Aptose Biosciences by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC grew its position in Aptose Biosciences by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 3,347,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 788,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

