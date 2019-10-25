Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $514.55 Million

Analysts expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to announce sales of $514.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $502.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $525.00 million. ACCO Brands posted sales of $507.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $518.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACCO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In related news, CAO Kathleen D. Hood sold 17,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $166,406.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,883.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 13,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $125,193.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,539 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,810. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ACCO opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average is $8.74. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $964.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.83.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

