Zacks: Analysts Set $1.13 Target Price for QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK)

Shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. QuickLogic’s rating score has improved by 16.5% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $1.13 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.04) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned QuickLogic an industry rank of 76 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ QUIK opened at $0.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.38. QuickLogic has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.19.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 77.17% and a negative net margin of 120.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that QuickLogic will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUIK. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 22.7% during the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 270,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 38.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 41,219 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 124.0% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 5,419,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 731.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 66,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 58,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 10.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,167,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 385,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.13% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

