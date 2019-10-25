Zacks: Analysts Expect NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) to announce earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NewLink Genetics’ earnings. NewLink Genetics posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NewLink Genetics will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.08) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NewLink Genetics.

Get NewLink Genetics alerts:

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. NewLink Genetics had a negative return on equity of 34.44% and a negative net margin of 6,587.56%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on NLNK. ValuEngine upgraded NewLink Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut NewLink Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ NLNK traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.54. 127,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 12.77 and a quick ratio of 12.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60. NewLink Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $59.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLNK. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewLink Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NewLink Genetics by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 546,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 142,207 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NewLink Genetics by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,927,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 205,652 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of NewLink Genetics by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,136 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NewLink Genetics by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,412,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 330,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.31% of the company’s stock.

About NewLink Genetics

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing Indoximod, an indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase (IDO) pathway inhibitor that is in clinical development in combination with other cancer therapeutics for patients with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, pediatric brain tumors, acute myeloid leukemia, and melanoma.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NewLink Genetics (NLNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NewLink Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewLink Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.