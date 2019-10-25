Zacks: Analysts Expect Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) to Post $2.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) to report $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Mallinckrodt’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.09 and the lowest is $1.93. Mallinckrodt posted earnings of $2.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mallinckrodt will report full-year earnings of $8.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.39 to $8.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mallinckrodt.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.55 million. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 111.46%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Mallinckrodt to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Mallinckrodt from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $2.00 price target on Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 1,239.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Mallinckrodt in the second quarter worth about $31,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Mallinckrodt in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 151.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Mallinckrodt in the second quarter worth about $84,000.

Shares of Mallinckrodt stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.06. 11,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,897,455. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $253.71 million, a PE ratio of 0.39, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 2.48. Mallinckrodt has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $32.34.

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

