Zacks: Analysts Expect ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $364.35 Million

Equities research analysts predict that ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will report sales of $364.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $366.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $362.60 million. ePlus reported sales of $345.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. ePlus had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $381.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.15 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of ePlus in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,797. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ePlus has a fifty-two week low of $65.52 and a fifty-two week high of $95.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.10.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Herman sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $45,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,549 shares in the company, valued at $721,904.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ePlus by 42.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 199,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,175,000 after buying an additional 59,178 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ePlus by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ePlus by 809.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in ePlus by 123.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ePlus during the second quarter worth $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

