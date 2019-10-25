Zacks: Analysts Expect Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) will report $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Apergy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.26. Apergy posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Apergy will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apergy.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Apergy had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $278.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.68 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APY. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on shares of Apergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Apergy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Apergy from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Apergy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Apergy stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.44. 1,796,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.63. Apergy has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $43.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apergy by 77.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Apergy during the third quarter valued at about $1,956,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apergy by 11.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apergy during the third quarter valued at about $4,628,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Apergy by 64.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apergy

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

