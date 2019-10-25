Zacks: Analysts Expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.17 Per Share

Analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will post ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.41) and the highest is ($2.03). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.56) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($8.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.65) to ($7.86). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($7.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.79) to ($6.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 848.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.42%. The business had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.61) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.59.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, President Barry E. Greene sold 58,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $5,301,580.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 111,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,065,471.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 49,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total value of $3,929,279.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,024,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $690,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 231,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,764,000 after buying an additional 37,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.35. The stock had a trading volume of 11,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,820. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $60.27 and a 52 week high of $96.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.10 and a 200 day moving average of $77.78. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 2.40.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

