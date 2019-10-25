Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) will report sales of $75.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Natera’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.98 million and the lowest is $71.64 million. Natera posted sales of $65.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full year sales of $294.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $288.80 million to $302.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $345.57 million, with estimates ranging from $334.37 million to $363.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09. Natera had a negative net margin of 46.78% and a negative return on equity of 273.92%. The firm had revenue of $74.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on NTRA shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Natera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.15. The company had a trading volume of 434,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,107. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Natera has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.42.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 43,954 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $1,274,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,690 shares in the company, valued at $774,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 12,545 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $416,368.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 454,648 shares of company stock valued at $14,516,636. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth about $83,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 575.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 23.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

