Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) will post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Myomo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.15). Myomo reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Myomo will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Myomo.

Myomo (NASDAQ:MYO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million.

Shares of MYO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.61. 55,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,657. Myomo has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a commercial stage medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric braces or orthotics for people suffering with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. It offers MyoPro, a powered upper limb orthosis that supports the arm, as well as restores function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, ALS, or other neuromuscular disease or injury.

