Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Maxar Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 96%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Maxar Technologies.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $490.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.36 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 64.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. Maxar Technologies’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAXR. Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company has a market cap of $512.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.66. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -1.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 838.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

Recommended Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maxar Technologies (MAXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.