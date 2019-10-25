Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.20. Louisiana-Pacific posted earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Louisiana-Pacific.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.63 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LPX shares. ValuEngine cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Longbow Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.54.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1,090.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 739,656 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $18,033,000 after buying an additional 677,534 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after buying an additional 330,547 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 100,305 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,189,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPX stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,634,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,039. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.74. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.42.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

