Zacks: Analysts Anticipate inTest Corporation (NASDAQ:INTT) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that inTest Corporation (NASDAQ:INTT) will post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for inTest’s earnings. inTest posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that inTest will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.47 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for inTest.

inTest (NASDAQ:INTT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.35 million for the quarter.

INTT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.68. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,033. inTest has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $7.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average of $5.01.

About inTest

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

