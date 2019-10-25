Yu Group (LON:YU) Shares Up 4.3%

Yu Group PLC (LON:YU)’s stock price shot up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 83.70 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.11), 30,910 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 252% from the average session volume of 8,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.50 ($1.06).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Yu Group in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Get Yu Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 101.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 135.18. The company has a market cap of $13.06 million and a PE ratio of -1.52.

Yü Group PLC, through its subsidiary, Kensington Power Limited, supplies energy to small and medium-sized enterprises, and larger corporates in the United Kingdom. It supplies Gas and electricity; and provides ancillary services. The company was formerly known as Yoda Newco 1 Limited and changed its name to Yü Group PLC in February 2016.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Yu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.