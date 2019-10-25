Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.59

Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:YZCAY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.59 and traded as high as $10.69. Yanzhou Coal Mining shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 2,205 shares.

YZCAY has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Get Yanzhou Coal Mining alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.59.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited, an investment holding company, Limited explores, mines, washes, processes, and sells coal in China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Coal Mining; Coal Railway Transportation; Methanol, Electricity, and Heat Supply; and Equipment Manufacturing.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Yanzhou Coal Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yanzhou Coal Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.