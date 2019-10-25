XYO Market Capitalization Achieves $4.29 Million (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One XYO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and DDEX. Over the last week, XYO has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a total market capitalization of $4.29 million and $8,428.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00037500 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $554.66 or 0.05626363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000393 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001016 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00043603 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000144 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 14,198,847,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,295,439,522 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . The official website for XYO is xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling XYO

XYO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, KuCoin, IDEX, LATOKEN, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

