Xtra Gold Resources (TSE:XTG) Trading 2.2% Higher

Xtra Gold Resources Corp (TSE:XTG)’s share price traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46, 2,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 22,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 million and a P/E ratio of -41.82.

Xtra Gold Resources Company Profile (TSE:XTG)

Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in the Republic of Ghana, West Africa. It primarily holds five mining leases covering an area of approximately 55,905 acres located in the Kibi Gold Belt. The company was formerly known as RetinaPharma International, Inc and changed its name to Xtra-Gold Resources Corp.

