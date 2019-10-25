Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Mizuho

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on Xilinx from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Xilinx in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded up $1.78 on Thursday, reaching $94.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,470,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786,337. Xilinx has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xilinx will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the programmable devices maker to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Emre Onder sold 2,222 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $268,373.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,206.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,048 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,041. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Xilinx by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 257 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

