Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on XLNX. KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Xilinx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Xilinx currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.26.

Shares of Xilinx stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.90. 3,470,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,786,337. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.76 and its 200 day moving average is $109.98. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 7.22. Xilinx has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.63 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the programmable devices maker to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.53%.

In other Xilinx news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Emre Onder sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $129,408.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,048 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,041. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in Xilinx by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 67,967 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Xilinx by 28.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xilinx by 2.0% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,470 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $13,183,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Xilinx by 2.3% in the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in Xilinx by 11.7% in the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 32,334 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

