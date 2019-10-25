Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on December 3rd

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the programmable devices maker on Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $93.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.93 and a 200 day moving average of $110.15. Xilinx has a 1 year low of $75.30 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.54.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.63 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 35.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Xilinx will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,674 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Emre Onder sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $129,408.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,340 shares in the company, valued at $420,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,048 shares of company stock worth $2,934,041 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XLNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Xilinx to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.04.

Xilinx declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the programmable devices maker to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

