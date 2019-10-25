Xeros Technology Group (LON:XSG) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.36

Xeros Technology Group PLC (LON:XSG) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.36 and traded as low as $5.98. Xeros Technology Group shares last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 1,320 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Xeros Technology Group from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.79.

Xeros Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes polymer based cleaning equipment, consumables, and services in Europe and North America. The company also engages in the research, development, and commercialization of polymer technology alternatives to traditional aqueous based technologies.

