Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the highest is ($0.41). Xenon Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.68). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($1.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XENE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.42.

In related news, CEO Simon N. Pimstone sold 10,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $98,856.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,740.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank A. Holler sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $70,452.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,972.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,087 shares of company stock worth $216,766 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.07, a current ratio of 11.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $223.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.32. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.38.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

