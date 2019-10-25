Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.73-2.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.79. Xcel Energy also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.60-2.65 EPS.

Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.64. 2,997,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,235,073. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.56. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $66.05.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th.

A number of analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Barclays cut Xcel Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.20.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Scott M. Wilensky sold 15,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $925,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 2,500 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $155,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,045 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

