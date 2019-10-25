X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Trading Up 1.1%

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) shares were up 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.13 and last traded at $28.10, approximately 48,072 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,342,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASHR. American National Bank acquired a new position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Laffer Investments acquired a new position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the second quarter valued at $458,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the second quarter valued at $1,034,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the second quarter valued at $1,521,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the second quarter valued at $3,003,000.

