WPP (NYSE:WPP) Price Target Cut to $1,085.00

WPP (NYSE:WPP) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from $1,150.00 to $1,085.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WPP. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,090.00 price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. WPP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.67.

Get WPP alerts:

Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $59.25 on Wednesday. WPP has a 52-week low of $50.31 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.83 and a 200-day moving average of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in WPP by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 613,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,622,000 after purchasing an additional 75,134 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in WPP by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 441,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,748,000 after purchasing an additional 26,477 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in WPP by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 396,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,937,000 after purchasing an additional 93,575 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in WPP by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 204,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,882,000 after purchasing an additional 28,606 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in WPP by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 28,428 shares during the period. 3.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.