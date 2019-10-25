World Asset Management Inc Has $1.48 Million Stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,855 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 62.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 2.6% during the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 6.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,266 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Western Digital Corp has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $65.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.76.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.49%.

WDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Western Digital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.58.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $195,574.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,665,507.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 87,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $5,219,697.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,744,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

