World Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1,664.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,730 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,873,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 425,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,098,000 after acquiring an additional 230,298 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 504.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 265,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,454,000 after acquiring an additional 221,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,168,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,835,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.36.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total transaction of $531,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROK traded up $3.40 on Friday, reaching $177.03. 272,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,695. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.21 and its 200-day moving average is $162.86. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.41. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $141.46 and a twelve month high of $191.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

