World Asset Management Inc Buys 412 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,481,945,000 after buying an additional 558,734 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 10,307.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 536,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,653,000 after buying an additional 531,373 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,348,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $450,419,000 after buying an additional 492,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4,939.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 390,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,415,000 after purchasing an additional 382,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 24.6% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,318,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,997,000 after acquiring an additional 260,407 shares in the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPC traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.29. 19,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,400. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $87.26 and a 12-month high of $115.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.18.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $102.00 price objective on Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

